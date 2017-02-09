CBS11[1]
Retail Gasoline Prices Across Texas Hold At $2.09 Per Gallon

February 9, 2017 11:50 AM
COPPELL (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Retail gasoline prices across Texas held steady this week at an average $2.09 per gallon.

AAA Texas on Thursday reported the nationwide price at the pump declined 2 cents this week to settle at an average $2.26 per gallon.

The association survey found El Paso has the most expensive gasoline in Texas this week at an average $2.16 per gallon. Drivers in San Antonio have the cheapest gasoline statewide at an average $2.01 per gallon.

Here in North Texas, gasoline in Dallas was close to being the most expensive at $2.14 a gallon, while Fort Worth drivers kept a few cents more in their pockets paying an average of $2.12 per gallon.

AAA experts say pump prices have faced pressure due to cuts in global oil production. Increased U.S. production and low demand has led to a leveling out of prices over the last couple of weeks.

