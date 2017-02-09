Tasha’s KRLD To Do List February 9-14, 2017

Follow KRLD: Facebook | Twitter

The Wall That Heals, a traveling, half-size replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., comes to Fort Worth Feb. 14 as the centerpiece of The American FanZone in the historic Fort Worth Stockyards. The Wall will arrive in Fort Worth and proceed to historic Exchange Avenue, escorted by the Patriot Guard motorcycle club, at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 14. Members of local ROTC and other groups will help set up the wall in a parking lot just east of the historic Livestock Exchange Building at 131 Exchange Avenue. More than 58,000 names of service members who died in the Vietnam Conflict are enshrined on the wall. A mobile education center accompanies the wall, telling the story of the Vietnam War. The Wall That Heals will be available for viewing 24 hours a day until Saturday, Feb. 18 at 5 pm. Get details here.

Celebrate this Sunday with Gospel music with blues and gospel artist Sugar Boy Myers and his Praise Band at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, February 12, at the Allen Public Library, 300 N. Allen Dr. Music historian Donte Ford will open the concert by giving a brief history of Gospel music in the black community. Free.

The String Theory Irish Band is playing the Maribelle M. Davis Library Saturday. (2/11) This Celtic folk band will perform cool traditional Irish tunes.

The Dallas Comic Show is at the Irving Convention Center in Las Colinas this Saturday and Sunday (2/11-12). Some of the celebs making an appearance…Wrestler Hacksaw Jim Duggan, Erin Gray and Gil Gerard of Buck Rogers…Helen Slater of Supergirl and The Legend of Billie Jean and Nick Stahl of Sin City and Terminator 3.

Get into a Valentine’s Day mood at Hearts in the Park at Klyde Warren park is this Saturday (2/11). They’ll have family-friendly activities and a screening of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast (Rated G) at 6:30 p.m. Other activities throughout the day will include:

3 – 4:30 p.m. – Dallas Zoo Animals

4:30 p.m. – Puppy Parade

4:45 – 6 p.m. – Dance Lessons with The Rhythm Room

6:30 – 9 p.m. – Beauty and the Beast movie screening

The Meadows School at SMU is offering two Valentine-themed concerts over the coming week. The Elixir of Love (2/9-12) is this year’s mainstage opera event, a comedy featuring our top voice students, both undergraduate and graduate. Tickets are just $14, or $11 for seniors. On Valentine’s Day itself there will be a FREE concert by Emanuel Borok, a faculty member who for years was the concertmaster of the Dallas Symphony. He’ll be performing with pianist Annie Lin and narrator Mark Landson in a program of romantic music and poetry.

A Valentine’s Cruise is happening at Silver Lake Marina Friday through Tuesday (2/10-14). Each Couples Cruise Package includes:

2 hour Cruise on Lake Grapevine

3 Course Plated Meal

Live Music (Jazz, R&B, Soul music)

Comedy Performance

Valentine’s Love is in the Air at Reunion Tower Friday through Tuesday. (2/10-14)

DFW Rescue Me’s Smooch a Pooch is at Whole Food market in Highland Park Saturday. (2/11)

Love is in the Air at Texas Discovery Gardens this weekend. (2/11) Stroll through the Butterfly House and release ladybugs. Enjoy hors d’oeuvres featuring chocolate covered insects while John Watts talks bug love, or insect reproduction. $35/single, $50/couple. $28/single member, $40/member couple.

The Love is Blind haunted house at Dark Hour Haunted House if Friday through Tuesday. (2/10-14)

Fifty Shades of Fear is happening at Hangman’s House of Horrors Friday and Saturday. (2/10-11)

The Valentine’s Day Massacre is at Moxley Manor Haunted House Saturday night. (2/10)

The Valentine’s Haunted House is Saturday through Tuesday at Cutting Edge Haunted House. (2/11-14)

The DFW Boat Expo, the largest boating event in North Texas, is at Dallas Market Hall through this Sunday. (2/12) This deal has over 650 all new 2017 boat and watercraft models on display and available for purchase.

Monster Energy AMA Supercross is Saturday at ATT Stadium. (2/11)

Jeff Dunham is at the AAC Sunday night. (2/12)

Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder are playing Friday night at Arlington Music Hall. (2/10)

Classical Mystery Tour: A Tribute to the Beatles is Saturday night at the Irving Arts center. (2/11)

The 16th Annual Krewe de Roux Boudain Ball is Saturday night at the West End Event Center. (2/11) It benefits the North Texas Food Bank.

A Wayne’s World 25th Anniversary screening is tonight and tomorrow night at the Texas Theater. (2/9-10) The screenings will be followed by a captured live, on-screen conversation with Director Penelope Spheeris and special presentation with Mike Myers, Dana Carvey, Lorne Michaels and Rob Lowe.

The Collin College Guitar Festival is this weekend at Collin County Community College. (2/10-12) Not only is the festival open to guitarists of all ages and levels…but there will also be a technique Class, a faculty Concert and a student Concert.

Adam Ant is playing the Majestic Tuesday February 14.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)