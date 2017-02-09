US Drops To 29th In FIFA Rankings As Argentina Holds 1st

February 9, 2017 11:13 AM
ZURICH (AP) – The United State dropped one spot to 29th in the FIFA rankings following its first two games under coach Bruce Arena, and African champion Cameroon moved up 29 places to 33rd.

Arena replaced Jurgen Klinsmann in November and opened with a 0-0 tie against Serbia and a 1-0 win over Jamaica in a pair of exhibitions.

Argentina leads an unchanged top five following a month when no high-ranked teams played. Brazil is No. 2, followed by World Cup champion Germany, Chile and Belgium. France climbed over Colombia to reach No. 6.

Mexico leads CONCACAF teams at No. 17, and Costa Rica fell two spots to No. 19.

Africa’s top-ranked team is No. 25 Egypt, which lost to Cameroon in last weekend’s final. Previous leader Senegal climbed two to No. 31.

Iran leads Asian confederation teams at No. 32, while World Cup host Russia fell five to No. 61.

