Firefighters Battling 20-Acre Grass Fire In Crandall

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
CRANDALL (CBSDFW.COM) – Several grass fires pushed by high winds have consumed more than 20 acres as of 4:15 p.m. Friday according to Steven Howie of Kaufman County Emergency Management.
Crews from at least eight fire departments are working on containing and putting out the fire that started in the 2300 block of South FM 148, behind Central Baptist Church.
The fire is close to some homes.
No word on any evacuations at this point.
At least one homeowner with a garden hose is trying to help keep flames from several homes.
This is a developing story.
(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)