Haunted House Open For Valentine’s Day Scares

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Forget the fancy dinner date this Valentine’s Day weekend. That’s boring. Instead, give your sweetheart a good fright to make them cling a little closer to you. The Cutting Edge Haunted House in Fort Worth is open for the romantic holiday.

“This is where all the broken hearts come to come back alive and haunt you,” said makeup artist Delena Williams.

Scares like this are typically associated with Halloween, but The Cutting Edge Haunted House has been bringing some fear to Valentine’s Day for the past decade. It is one of the most popular haunted houses in DFW, and they switch up the format every year.

Williams helps to bring some of the attraction’s creepy characters to life. She called it a “dark experience,” adding that “a lot of people can’t even make it all the way through.”

Some feel that the Valentine’s Day version is even scarier than the regular Halloween one. “Just because of the actual romance music, so you don’t know when things are going to pop up,” Williams said.

The Cutting Edge Haunted House will run their Valentine’s Day events on Saturday and Tuesday only, for your romantic dates this weekend and on Valentine’s Day itself. Tickets start at $29.95 and can be purchased either at the location or online. Those who are interested should act fast, however, because reservation times are required and some shows are already sold out.