Officer Who Mistook Doughnut Glaze For Meth Disciplined

February 10, 2017 8:52 PM
Filed Under: Doughnuts, Improper Arrest, Krispy Kreme, meth, Orlando

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

ORLANDO (CBSNEWS/AP) – Officials in Florida say an Orlando police officer who arrested a man after mistaking doughnut glaze for meth has been disciplined.

The Orlando Sentinel reports that Cpl. Shelby Riggs-Hopkins was given a written reprimand for making an improper arrest.

An internal affairs report released Thursday by the Orlando Police Department found no evidence she acted in bad faith. The report says the department never trained its officers to use the department-issued roadside drug tests.

Daniel Rushing was arrested in December 2015 when Riggs-Hopkins spotted flakes of glaze on his floorboard and thought they were pieces of crystal methamphetamine. Rushing told officers it was likely sugar from Krispy Kreme doughnuts he’d eaten but roadside drug tests were positive for the illegal substance.

*READ MORE AT CBSNEWS.COM*

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia