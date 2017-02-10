Old Fort Worth Neighborhood In Danger Of Losing Its History

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – One of Fort Worth’s oldest African-American neighborhoods may be in danger of losing its history.

Como sits just south of Interstate 30 next to Ridglea Hills, and the city is trying to help Como residents learn how to invest in their community to rebuild before they lose their property.

“Como is a jewel in the middle of the city,” said Joshua Allen, who has bought land to put a non-profit on to benefit neighborhood kids.

As a jewel, Como is in need of polishing.

Allen and his business partner Nicholas Brigham met in their Como church and are trying to help the community invest in Como’s future.

“You can drive down the street and you can see a brand-new house and a couple that are boarded up and then another brand-new house,” said Brigham. “So, there’s plenty of work for everybody, obviously.”

Como can see growth all around it in Arlington Heights, Ridglea Hills and around TCU, and now the outside growth looms at Como’s borders.

“There’s a lot development going on around and Como is like this square-mile jewel that’s like the last Mohican,” said Allen.

Fort Worth is offering seminars Saturday morning at the Como Community Center to teach Como residents how to avoid foreclosure, how to save and reinvest in their neighborhood, how to take advantage of city programs to rebuild their homes.

Many feel if the community doesn’t reinvest in its heritage now, the historic neighborhood that’s been handed down through generations of families may disappear as they know it in the hands of outside developers.

“It’s on a tipping point, right?” said Allen. “Where do we go from here? Do we get the outside committed to coming in to buy at the community? Or do we have people who are here fighting for what they already have? So, that’s the battle right now.”

Fort Worth is putting money on the neighborhood, too.

City records show 25 homeowners have been helped fixing up their houses through Habitat for Humanity, and the city will soon start work on a $5.3 million dollar neighborhood in the area.

