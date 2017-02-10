Police Chase And Fiery Crash After Drive-By Shooting In Rowlett

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Two people are in police custody after a shooting in Rowlett led to a high-speed chase that ended with a fiery crash Dallas.

According to investigators, the incident started just after midnight when at least one person fired shots at a home in the 2600 block of Remington Drive in Rowlett. A couple inside called 911 and told the dispatcher they were there with children.

When police arrived they found no one injured, but learned the woman had been involved in a domestic dispute with her ex-boyfriend.

The man inside the house, Joshua Duncan, said he hit the floor when he heard the shots. “Basically it was a bad case of an ex-boyfriend getting mad and wanting to show his rage. And he came out and did some dumb stuff and shot a couple of rounds through the house and we’ve got kids in there and everything, so it was pretty scared, pretty rough, traumatizing.”

After police gathered information about the suspect a Rowlett police officer spotted his car, with two men inside, traveling on Interstate 30. The officer tried to stop the car but the driver sped off. Dallas police and the Air One helicopter soon got involved in the chase. At one point, officers allegedly spotted someone inside throw a gun from the car.

The chase wove onto Dallas side streets and when the driver tried to make a U-turn on the Haskell/Blackburn bridge, over Central Expressway, the car crashed into a pole and caught fire.

Two officers were able to pull the men to safety. They were arrested at the scene and police are still investigating the shooting.

