Citizenship Workshop In Plano Sees Surge Of Attendees

CBS11[1]
CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can […]
TXA21[1]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook IMPORTANT INFORMATION FOR ANTENNA USERS: TXA 21 improved its signal strength to reach more North Texans. Click here […]
MeTv_212[1]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD_1080[1]
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-634-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North […]
1053_theFan[1]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with […]

Citizenship Workshop In Plano Sees Surge Of Attendees

February 11, 2017 7:21 PM
Filed Under: Legal Citizen, plano, Plano Multicultural Outreach Roundtable, Travel Ban, U.S. Citizenship, Workshop

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PLANO (CBSDFW.COM) – A workshop in Plano dedicated to helping residents obtain legal citizenship status in the United States saw a surge of attendees and President Donald Trump’s travel ban may have been a motivating factor.

In what was standing room only at the workshop Saturday, organizers who have been running it for 10 years said they had triple the turnout from past years.

Organizers welcomed anyone to the workshop regardless of their immigration status and make them feel comfortable learning about the process of becoming a citizen.

Those who attended received free legal advice from immigration attorneys on how to file citizenship applications.

Shaheen Salam with Plano’s Multicultural Outreach Roundtable said she meets many legal residents who feel overwhelmed by the process of becoming a citizen and put it off for years.

Salam also understands why the sudden surge of attendees at Saturday’s workshop.

“Well i’m going to be very frank. Because of the political climate, people are worried,” said Salam. “Sometimes green card holders… they’ve been here for a long time, and they’re procrastinating the process to become citizens. But now there is a sense of urgency.”

Salam said she hates for fear to be the motivating factor, but she’s encouraged by the spike in interest in legal citizenship.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia