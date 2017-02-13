Man Dies After Shooting Near I-35E, Hunt For Killer Continues

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – An early morning shooting along a Dallas street has left one man dead and a killer still on the loose.
The shooting happened where Empire Central Drive meets Interstate-35E.
Dallas police were called out just after 4:00 a.m. Officers blocked off the intersection for hours while investigators tried to figure out what happened.
According to witnesses, an unidentified man was sitting in his truck when shots were fired. The man was hit and another person, in a separate vehicle, drove him to a local hospital. He did not survive his injuries.
Police say more than a dozen shell casings were found in the street, under the overpass and in the parking lot of the V Live Strip Club, just blocks from where the shooting occurred. Investigators are still trying to figure out if those casing are related to the deadly shooting.
The victim’s truck was towed as evidence.
The investigation into the shooting continues. So far police have not named any suspects or made any arrests.
(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)