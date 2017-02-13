Michael Flynn Resigns Over Contacts With Russia

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
WASHINGTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – National Security Adviser Michael Flynn resigned late Monday night.
Flynn was on the job for less than a month.
The acting National Security advisor will be Joseph Kellogg according to the White House.
President Donald Trump, who spent the weekend at his private club in Florida, has yet to comment on Flynn’s status. Nor has Vice President Mike Pence, who previously denied that Flynn had discussed sanctions with Sergey Kislyak, the Russian ambassador to the U.S. Pence and Flynn spoke twice on Friday, according to an administration official.
Trump has told associates he is troubled by the situation, but had not said whether he plans to ask Flynn to step down, according to a person who spoke with him recently. Flynn was a loyal Trump supporter during the campaign, but he is viewed skeptically by some in the administration’s national security circles, in part because of his ties to Russia.
The administration official and both people with ties to Trump spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss private conversations.
Stephen Miller, Trump’s top policy adviser, skirted the issue on several Sunday news shows, saying it was not his place to weigh in on the “sensitive matter” or to say whether the president retains confidence in Flynn.
