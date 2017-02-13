CBS 11 NEWS THIS MORNING: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:30 AM To 7:00 AM

United Airlines Removes Pilot After Bizarre Rant Over PA Scares Passengers

February 13, 2017 6:32 AM
Austin, Austin-Bergstrom International Airport., pilot, Rant, Texas, travel, United Airlines

AUSTIN (1080 KRLD) – United Airlines is looking into a bizarre incident that happened in Austin that ended with the airline having to remove a pilot from her flight.

According to reports it all started Sunday afternoon when the unidentified female pilot showed up late and out of uniform for her flight from Austin-Bergstrom International to San Francisco.

Witnesses say it got weird when the pilot started talking on the plane’s PA system about her divorce and the recent presidential election.

“She started off by saying that she had not voted for either Trump or Clinton because they’re a bunch of liars” said one passenger. “That’s an odd way to start off a welcome to your flight. It really sort of went downhill from there.”

Following the rant, nearly 20 passengers got off the plane and refused to get back on until the pilot was replaced.

“We were a little afraid, having someone that was somewhat unstable flying the plane” said the passenger.

Reports say it took nearly two hours for United to find another crew. But the passengers eventually got to their destination of San Francisco.

In a statement, the airline apologized to customers – saying it holds its employees to the highest standards.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

