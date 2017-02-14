FWISD Board Approves Training Program Regarding Racial Disparity

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
FORT WORTH (CBS11) – A unanimous vote by the Fort Worth ISD school board approved a $1.4 million training program targeting institutional racism and a “historic” racial and ethnic equity policy.
“I applaud this board for being courageous,” said board president Jacinto Ramos.
The policy calls for the district and its employees to identify and reduce racial disparity.
The district would track which students lose instruction time due to disciplinary action and which take advanced coursework.
It would also issue annual reports on the recruitment and retention of employees from underrepresented racial groups.
“I’m fully aware that this work is explosive, but we as a board have been trying to diagnose the illness and I don’t think it’s wise to use a one size fits all approach,” said Ramos.
The training program would help teachers recognize and address inequity.
The board will have to vote one more time before the policy’s passage is final.
(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)