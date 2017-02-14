Harrison Ford’s Plane Has Close Call With 737 At California Airport

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
(CBSNEWS) – Actor Harrison Ford was piloting a small plane that flew over a 737 passenger plane with 116 people aboard at a southern California airport on Monday, an FAA source confirmed to CBS News.
According to the FAA, air traffic controllers cleared the pilot of a single-engine Aviat Husky plane – believed to be piloted by Ford – to land Tuesday on a runway at John Wayne Airport in Orange County, Calif. The pilot correctly read back the clearance to land on the runway, the FAA said.
However, rather than landing on the designated runway, the pilot landed on a taxiway that runs parallel to the runway, flying over a Boeing 737 that was holding in place short of the runway. The FAA does not know how close the two planes came.
Ford reportedly asked air traffic controllers “was that airliner meant to be underneath me?”