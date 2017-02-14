Historic Dallas Record Store Closing

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBS11) -It is the oldest music shop in Dallas and even played a role in the assassination of JFK.

But Top Ten Records will soon be a business of the past.

The shop owner, Mike Polk, recently decided to hit stop and retire.

“I mean it’s kind of heartbreaking,” said Daniel Fuentes, a long-time customer.

Top Ten Records has been a source of music for Fuentes for 26 years.

“There was just music here that you couldn’t find anywhere else,” said Fuentes. “It’s a part of history that you can physically touch. It’s memories, it’s a landmark.”

Opening back in 1958, the record shop has seen its share of in-store visits from famous artists and groups like 2 Live Crew.

It is also where Officer J.D. Tippit ran inside to make a mysterious call shortly before JFK assassin Lee Harvey Oswald murdered Tippit.

The same phone still hangs at the end of the counter.

“This is a city that tears things down and then mourns them after the fact. Why would we let that happen again?” questioned Mary Katherine McElroy, an employee of The Texas Theatre.

McElroy is one of the folks trying to save Top Ten Records and all of its history.

She is part of a group who purchased the business hoping to transform it into a non-profit media archive.

“Music as well as movies, loans as well as sales,” explained McElroy.

If the group raises enough money, they want to transform the shop into a community “hang out” where folks can share, learn and be themselves.

“It’s a relay,” said McElroy. “We’re just the next torchbearers.”

The group has started an online campaign where folks can donate and become members.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)