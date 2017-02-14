Jeff Cavanaugh’s 2017 NFL Mock Draft 1.0

Follow The Fan: Facebook | Twitter

Mock drafts are fun, so my best friend @ktfuntweets and I are going to do one now, one next month and one pre-draft. My mock draft is what I would do if I were picking for each team. So it represents how I like each of the players, not what the rest of the world thinks. Apologies to the one position I haven’t studied yet, QB.

1. Cleveland Browns: Myles Garrett – DE – Texas A&M: His ceiling as a pass rusher and his physical tools are through the roof. Unless they love one of the QBs, easy pick.

2. San Francisco 49ers: DeShone Kizer – QB – Notre Dame: QBs go high in drafts. That’s how things work.

3. Chicago Bears: Jamal Adams – S – LSU: He’s the total package in the secondary. Can play either safety spot and cover in man.

4. Jacksonville Jaguars: Jonathan Allen – DT – Alabama: They seem to like their bad QB so they can keep him. Keep stacking up the defense with young talent. Also #FreeMylesJack please

5. Tennessee Titans: Marshon Lattimore – CB – Ohio State: He’s the real deal. Complete player to help their secondary.

6. New York Jets: Deshaun Watson – QB – Clemson: Not having a QB is a bad place to be. Here ya go, have one.

7. Los Angeles (yuck) Chargers: Malik Hooker – S – Ohio State: Exceptional range and playmaking at the FS spot from the one year starter.

8. Carolina Panthers: Dalvin Cook – RB – Florida State: That offense would be helped immensely by having Cook as a runner and receiver next to Cam.

9. Cincinnati Bengals: Solomon Thomas – DL – Stanford: I’m not quite as high on Thomas as some, but for a team that could use DL help he’s a versatile guy that can help at both DE and DT.

10. Buffalo Bills: Corey Davis – WR – Western Michigan: Hopefully Buffalo isn’t dumb enough to let Tyrod Taylor go and then have to waste a pick on a QB. Keep the one you have, give him help.

11. New Orleans Saints: Reuben Foster – LB – Alabama: They’ve invested up front. Bring in someone behind them to tackle everyone.

12. Cleveland Browns: Mitch Trubisky – QB – North Carolina: Sorry Mitch. Good luck.

13. Arizona Cardinals: Teez Tabor – CB – Florida: How people view the CBs in this class are all very different. I’m a big Tabor fan. Instinctive and gets his hands on the football.

14. Indianapolis Colts: Leonard Fournette – RB – LSU: Maybe handing the ball off a bunch can get Andrew Luck to stop trying to save the planet on every play.

15. Philadelphia Eagles: Mike Williams – WR – Clemson: Carson Wentz wasn’t very good last year. His receivers were awful. Give him a big target that can take his terrible downfield passes and make them ok.

16. Baltimore Ravens: Tim Williams – Edge – Alabama: The Ravens need to get back to getting after the QB. Williams can do that. If he passes that certain test at the combine.

17. Washington Redskins: Malik McDowell – DL – Michigan State: When he wants it, he’s a top 10 talent in this draft.

18. Tennessee Titans: John Ross – WR – Washington: He has a history of knee injuries and now a shoulder, but he’s polished as a route runner and is a blur.

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Derek Barnett – Edge – Tennessee: He’s a more complete player than some of the pass rushers left.

20. Denver Broncos: OJ Howard – TE – Alabama: He can help as a blocker and a pass catcher immediately.

21. Detriot Lions: Takkarist McKinley – Edge – UCLA: He’s one of my favorites. His athleticism and upside as a rusher is tons of fun.

22. Miami Dolphins: Haason Reddick – LB – Temple: Played DE at Temple but showed he can stand up and play LB at the Senior Bowl. In the NFL he’s an off ball LB who can rush the passer on 3rd down despite being undersized.

23. New York Giants: Joe Mixon

– RB – Oklahoma: He’s the best running back in the draft. If he’s on a team’s board at all, no sense in waiting for someone else to pick him.

24. Oakland Raiders: Zach Cunningham – LB – Vanderbilt: They have only have one good LB. Now they have two. Math.

25. Houston Texans: Pat Mahomes – QB – Texas Tech: If you’re willing to let Brock play, why not at least have some fun at the position with a guy who actually possesses some talent? Throw him in!

26. Seattle Seahawks: Ryan Ramczyk – OT – Wisconsin: The Seahawks are doing the thing where they pretend blocking doesn’t matter. I’m here to help you Russ.

27. Kansas City Chiefs: Caleb Brantley – DT – Florida: Thought about a WR, but their QB wouldn’t throw him the ball so why bother?

28. Dallas Cowboys: Carl Lawson – Edge – Auburn: Either he or Taco Charlton here would make sense. I opted for the one that fits what Dallas wants at RDE. Run real fast toward the QB. Wildcard fun picks could have been Budda Baker or a CB like White/Tankersley/Jones.

29. Green Bay Packers: Tre’Davious White – CB – LSU: They need about 5 CBs. Have to start with one.

30. Pittsburgh Steelers: David Njoku – TE – Miami: Ben, Bell, Brown, Martivis coming back, Njoku. Break records.

31. Atlanta Falcons: Taco Charlton – Edge – Michigan: Stack up the edge guys like club sandwiches is what they say.

32. New England Patriots: Christian McCaffrey – Toy – Stanford: Because it’s what NE does, if you know what I mean. And you do.

