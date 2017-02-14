Jeff Cavanaugh’s 2017 NFL Mock Draft 1.0

CBS11[1]
CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
TXA21[1]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook IMPORTANT INFORMATION FOR ANTENNA USERS: TXA 21 improved its signal strength to reach more North Texans. Click here [...]
MeTv_212[1]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD_1080[1]
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-634-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North [...]
1053_theFan[1]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with [...]
RAIN: Current Conditions | Forecast | Radar | Traffic | Share Photos | Facebook | Twitter | Weather App

Jeff Cavanaugh’s 2017 NFL Mock Draft 1.0

February 14, 2017 6:16 PM
Filed Under: Ben and Skin, Dallas Cowboys, gbag nation, Jeff Cavanaugh, Kevin Turner, NFL, NFL Mock Draft

Follow The Fan: Facebook | Twitter

Mock drafts are fun, so my best friend @ktfuntweets and I are going to do one now, one next month and one pre-draft. My mock draft is what I would do if I were picking for each team. So it represents how I like each of the players, not what the rest of the world thinks. Apologies to the one position I haven’t studied yet, QB.

1. Cleveland Browns: Myles Garrett – DE – Texas A&M: His ceiling as a pass rusher and his physical tools are through the roof. Unless they love one of the QBs, easy pick.

SOUTH BEND, IN - NOVEMBER 19: DeShone Kizer #14 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish passes against the Virginia Tech Hokies at Notre Dame Stadium on November 19, 2016 in South Bend, Indiana. (Photoby Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

SOUTH BEND, IN – NOVEMBER 19: DeShone Kizer #14 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish passes against the Virginia Tech Hokies at Notre Dame Stadium on November 19, 2016 in South Bend, Indiana. (Photoby Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

2. San Francisco 49ers: DeShone Kizer – QB – Notre Dame: QBs go high in drafts. That’s how things work.

3. Chicago Bears: Jamal Adams – S – LSU: He’s the total package in the secondary. Can play either safety spot and cover in man.

4. Jacksonville Jaguars: Jonathan Allen – DT – Alabama: They seem to like their bad QB so they can keep him. Keep stacking up the defense with young talent. Also #FreeMylesJack please

5.  Tennessee Titans: Marshon Lattimore – CB – Ohio State: He’s the real deal. Complete player to help their secondary.

6. New York Jets: Deshaun Watson – QB – Clemson: Not having a QB is a bad place to be. Here ya go, have one.

7. Los Angeles (yuck) Chargers: Malik Hooker – S – Ohio State: Exceptional range and playmaking at the FS spot from the one year starter.

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - DECEMBER 30: Dalvin Cook #4 of the Florida State Seminoles carries the ball in the first quarter against the Michigan Wolverines during the Capitol One Orange Bowl at Sun Life Stadium on December 30, 2016 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

MIAMI GARDENS, FL – DECEMBER 30: Dalvin Cook #4 of the Florida State Seminoles carries the ball in the first quarter against the Michigan Wolverines during the Capitol One Orange Bowl at Sun Life Stadium on December 30, 2016 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

8. Carolina Panthers: Dalvin Cook – RB – Florida State: That offense would be helped immensely by having Cook as a runner and receiver next to Cam.

9. Cincinnati Bengals: Solomon Thomas – DL – Stanford: I’m not quite as high on Thomas as some, but for a team that could use DL help he’s a versatile guy that can help at both DE and DT.

10. Buffalo Bills: Corey Davis – WR – Western Michigan: Hopefully Buffalo isn’t dumb enough to let Tyrod Taylor go and then have to waste a pick on a QB. Keep the one you have, give him help.

11. New Orleans Saints: Reuben Foster – LB – Alabama: They’ve invested up front. Bring in someone behind them to tackle everyone.

12. Cleveland Browns: Mitch Trubisky – QB – North Carolina: Sorry Mitch. Good luck.

13. Arizona Cardinals: Teez Tabor – CB – Florida: How people view the CBs in this class are all very different. I’m a big Tabor fan. Instinctive and gets his hands on the football.

Leonard Fournette #7 of the LSU Tigers runs for a first down against the Florida Gators at Tiger Stadium on October 17, 2015 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Leonard Fournette (Photo Credit: Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

14. Indianapolis Colts: Leonard Fournette – RB – LSU: Maybe handing the ball off a bunch can get Andrew Luck to stop trying to save the planet on every play.

15. Philadelphia Eagles: Mike Williams – WR – Clemson: Carson Wentz wasn’t very good last year. His receivers were awful. Give him a big target that can take his terrible downfield passes and make them ok.

16. Baltimore Ravens: Tim Williams – Edge – Alabama: The Ravens need to get back to getting after the QB. Williams can do that. If he passes that certain test at the combine.

17. Washington Redskins: Malik McDowell – DL – Michigan State: When he wants it, he’s a top 10 talent in this draft.

18. Tennessee Titans: John Ross – WR – Washington: He has a history of knee injuries and now a shoulder, but he’s polished as a route runner and is a blur.

COLLEGE STATION, TX - OCTOBER 08: Josh Reynolds #11 of the Texas A&M Aggies and Derek Barnett #9 of the Tennessee Volunteers battle for the football during their game at Kyle Field on October 8, 2016 in College Station, Texas. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

COLLEGE STATION, TX – OCTOBER 08: Josh Reynolds #11 of the Texas A&M Aggies and Derek Barnett #9 of the Tennessee Volunteers battle for the football during their game at Kyle Field on October 8, 2016 in College Station, Texas. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Derek Barnett – Edge – Tennessee: He’s a more complete player than some of the pass rushers left.

20. Denver Broncos: OJ Howard – TE – Alabama: He can help as a blocker and a pass catcher immediately.

21. Detriot Lions: Takkarist McKinley – Edge – UCLA: He’s one of my favorites. His athleticism and upside as a rusher is tons of fun.

22. Miami Dolphins: Haason Reddick – LB – Temple: Played DE at Temple but showed he can stand up and play LB at the Senior Bowl. In the NFL he’s an off ball LB who can rush the passer on 3rd down despite being undersized.

23. New York Giants: Joe Mixon

Joe Mixon #25 of the Oklahoma Sooners reacts after a touchdown against the Auburn Tigers during the Allstate Sugar Bowl at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 2, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Joe Mixon #25 of the Oklahoma Sooners reacts after a touchdown against the Auburn Tigers during the Allstate Sugar Bowl at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 2, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

– RB – Oklahoma: He’s the best running back in the draft. If he’s on a team’s board at all, no sense in waiting for someone else to pick him.

24. Oakland Raiders: Zach Cunningham – LB – Vanderbilt: They have only have one good LB. Now they have two. Math.

25. Houston Texans: Pat Mahomes – QB – Texas Tech: If you’re willing to let Brock play, why not at least have some fun at the position with a guy who actually possesses some talent? Throw him in!

26. Seattle Seahawks: Ryan Ramczyk – OT – Wisconsin: The Seahawks are doing the thing where they pretend blocking doesn’t matter. I’m here to help you Russ.

27. Kansas City Chiefs: Caleb Brantley – DT – Florida: Thought about a WR, but their QB wouldn’t throw him the ball so why bother?

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 07: Carl Lawson #55 of the Auburn Tigers tackles quarterback James Franklin #1 of the Missouri Tigers in the second quarter during the SEC Championship Game at Georgia Dome on December 7, 2013 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

ATLANTA, GA – DECEMBER 07: Carl Lawson #55 of the Auburn Tigers tackles quarterback James Franklin #1 of the Missouri Tigers in the second quarter during the SEC Championship Game at Georgia Dome on December 7, 2013 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

28. Dallas Cowboys: Carl Lawson – Edge – Auburn: Either he or Taco Charlton here would make sense. I opted for the one that fits what Dallas wants at RDE. Run real fast toward the QB. Wildcard fun picks could have been Budda Baker or a CB like White/Tankersley/Jones.

29. Green Bay Packers: Tre’Davious White – CB – LSU: They need about 5 CBs. Have to start with one.

30. Pittsburgh Steelers: David Njoku – TE – Miami: Ben, Bell, Brown, Martivis coming back, Njoku. Break records.

31. Atlanta Falcons: Taco Charlton – Edge – Michigan: Stack up the edge guys like club sandwiches is what they say.

32. New England Patriots: Christian McCaffrey – Toy – Stanford: Because it’s what NE does, if you know what I mean. And you do.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia