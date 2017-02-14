RAIN: Current Conditions | Forecast | Radar | Traffic | Share Photos | Facebook | Twitter | Weather App

KRLD ‘Your Hometown’ Spotlights Oak Cliff

February 14, 2017 10:55 AM
Filed Under: 1080 KRLD, Dallas, KRLD Your Hometown, Oak Cliff, Texas

Follow KRLD: Facebook | Twitter

It’s Your Hometown!

News Radio 1080 KRLD spotlights Oak Cliff this Friday February 17th with our hometown news coverage.

KRLD News Anchors will broadcast live from Norma’s Café on Davis Street from 6:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

Stop by and see us for a free cup of coffee and a slice of Mile High pie…from Norma’s Café.

Your Hometown this Friday on News Radio 1080 KRLD.

READ: Stories from the KRLD ‘Your Hometown’ series

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia