RAIN: Current Conditions | Forecast | Radar | Traffic | Share Photos | Facebook | Twitter | Weather App

KT’s 2017 NFL Mock Draft 1.0

February 14, 2017 6:16 PM By Kevin "KT" Turner
Filed Under: Ben and Skin, Dallas Cowboys, gbag nation, Jeff Cavanaugh, Kevin Turner, NFL, NFL Mock Draft

Follow The Fan: Facebook | Twitter

Kevin Turner from the Ben and Skin Show brings you his first NFL mock draft of the 2017 season. The GBag Nation’s Jeff Cavanaugh also did his first mock draft on Tuesday. You can compare KT’s predictions with Cavanaugh’s right here.

AUBURN, AL - SEPTEMBER 17: Defensive lineman Myles Garrett #15 of the Texas A&M Aggies celebrates after sacking quarterback Sean White of the Auburn Tigers during an NCAA college football game on September 17, 2016 in Auburn, Alabama. (Photo by Butch Dill/Getty Images)

1. Browns: Myles Garrett: EDGE/Texas A&M

-Best pass rusher in the draft with the ability to play anywhere on the D-line. Don’t overthink this one Cleveland.

2. 49ers: Mitch Trubisky: QB/North Carolina

-I’m mocking him here just because. I haven’t studied him yet, so the quarterbacks are going to be hard to mock at this point of the draft season. Needless to say, they need a QB.

3. Bears: DeShone Kiser: QB/Notre Dame

-Again, I haven’t studied Kiser yet, but QB’s go early, whether they should or not.

4. Jaguars: Jonathan Allen: DL/Alabama

-Gotta think the Jags would be thrilled to take arguably the best player in the draft at #4.

5. Titans: Marshon Lattimore: CB/Ohio State

-The Titans figure to be dangerous sooner than later, and they have full ammo in this draft with 2 first round picks. I suspect they’d be sprinting the card to the podium if my CB1 is still on the board at #5.

6. Jets: Teez Tabor: CB/Florida

-The Jets would be firmly in on Lattimore if he’s there, but in this scenario I see them still trying to improve their defensive back end with the talented Florida corner.

COLUMBUS, OH - NOVEMBER 26: Malik Hooker #24 of the Ohio State Buckeyes runs for a touchdown after intercepting a pass by Wilton Speight #3 (not pictured) of the Michigan Wolverines during the first half of their game at Ohio Stadium on November 26, 2016 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

7. Chargers: Malik Hooker: S/Ohio State

-One year after taking Bosa, the Chargers firm up their defensive backfield with another Buckeye, the talented and rangy Malik Hooker.

8. Panthers: Leonard Fournette: RB/LSU

-The violent runner from the swamp fits perfectly for a team coming off a disappointing season. He’s sneaky shifty for his size, and has more speed than most realize.

9. Bengals: Reuben Foster: LB/Alabama

-The Bengals add the athletic, sure tackling, sideline to sideline linebacker they’ve been coveting.

10. Bills: Jamal Adams: S/LSU

-While QB could be an option, the Bills take the best player on the board. Adams is a sturdy, instinctive safety who has the ability to cover while also getting nasty down in the box wrapping up the ball carrier.

11. Saints: Tre’Davious White: CB/LSU

-CB continues to be a need for New Orleans. He can help their secondary in the slot or outside if needed. He can run.

GLENDALE, AZ - DECEMBER 31: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Clemson Tigers reacts after scoring a third quarter touchdown with teammates Wayne Gallman #9, and Mike Williams #7 during the 2016 PlayStation Fiesta Bowl against the Ohio State Buckeyes at University of Phoenix Stadium on December 31, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

12. Browns: DeShaun Watson: QB/Clemson

-The value is too good to pass up at #12 for Cleveland as they continue their eternal search for a franchise QB. In this case, they will have yet another chance to do some grooming.

13. Cardinals: Zack Cunningham: LB/Vanderbilt

-He is not talked about enough because he went to Vandy, but Cunningham is a vicious tackler who is virtually unable to be blocked due to his quickness and agility.

14. Colts: Dalvin Cook: RB/Florida State

-While I do expect the Colts to continue to address their O-line, my current RB1 Dalvin Cook is still on the board. He’s a 3 down back, who can do it all, and should help ease the burden on Andrew Luck. It’s also a splashy pick for the new GM.

DETROIT, MI - DECEMBER 02: Corey Davis #84 of the Western Michigan Broncos looks for yards after a first half catch while playing the Ohio Bobcats during the MAC Championship on December 2, 2016 at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

15. Eagles: Corey Davis: WR/Western Michigan

-I think RB could be possible here, but if my WR1 is still on the board, I wouldn’t be shocked one bit if they look at a receiver. Davis is kind of an all-around receiver who is good at everything. Excellent ball tracking skills, route running, breakaway speed, and shiftiness to party after the catch.

16. Ravens: O.J. Howard: TE/Alabama

-Howard was under-utilized at Alabama. He’s a vertical threat, a smooth route runner, and a serviceable blocker.

17. Redskins: Malik McDowell: DT/Michigan State

-McDowell can play all over the DL, but is a perfect fit as a 3-4 DE in my eyes. He can win with power, and with speed, while also flashing a variety of pass rush moves.

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 09: Wide receiver Mike Williams #7 of the Clemson Tigers makes a reception against defensive back Anthony Averett #28 of the Alabama Crimson Tide during the fourth quarter of the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship Game at Raymond James Stadium on January 9, 2017 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

18. Titans: Mike Williams: WR/Clemson

-The Titans are in need of a true WR1 and that is what Mike Williams is. A combination of size and speed and oh my God Mariota will be jumping for joy.

19. Buccaneers: John Ross: WR/Washington

-My goodness, imagine the route running ability and speed of John Ross across from Mike Evans.

20. Broncos: Forrest Lamp: OG/Western Kentucky

-We know they need OL help. Forrest Lamp has a chance to be a dominant guard in the NFL.

21. Lions: Solomon Thomas: DL/Stanford

-Thomas played all over the DL in college, but I think he’s got the qualities of a left defensive end. Either way, the Lions need more pass rush and Thomas flashes with initial quickness.

22. Dolphins: David Njoku: TE/Miami

-Miami could use another offensive threat for Tannehill who showed improvement before getting hurt last year.

COLLEGE STATION, TX - OCTOBER 08: Josh Reynolds #11 of the Texas A&M Aggies and Derek Barnett #9 of the Tennessee Volunteers battle for the football during their game at Kyle Field on October 8, 2016 in College Station, Texas. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

23. Giants: Derek Barnett: EDGE/Tennessee

-Lose JPP, fill the spot with the subtly explosive Barnett who has shown the ability to apply pressure to the QB.

24. Raiders: Taco Charlton: DL/Michigan

-Taco makes sense for a team that needs to add defense to really certify themselves as AFC contenders.

25. Texans: Haason Reddick: LB/Temple

-He can run, he can cover, he can make the Houston defense a lot better.

26. Seahawks: Garrett Bolles: OT/Western Kentucky

-Pretty obvious where the needs are here, and Bolles might be the best tackle in the 2017 draft.

27. Chiefs: Marlon Humphrey: CB/Alabama

-Leave it to the Chiefs to draft another in your face physical cornerback.

AUBURN, AL - SEPTEMBER 24: Carl Lawson #55 of the Auburn Tigers sacks Danny Etling #16 of the LSU Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on September 24, 2016 in Auburn, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

28. Cowboys: Carl Lawson: EDGE/Auburn

-Lawson is a nifty right defensive end, who shows an array of pass rush moves along with the initial quickness off the snap that Rod Marinelli loves. He can get the corner, but is also able to mix it up and win inside.

29. Packers: Takkarist McKinley: EDGE/UCLA

-Perfect fit for the Packers 3-4 defense, taking over for Nick Perry who is likely gone in free agency. GM Ted Thompson loves him some Pac 12.

30. Steelers: Christian McCaffrey: RB/Stanford

-He will not have to take on the load of a #1 RB and will be a great toy for the Steelers offense as they pinpoint mismatches. Roethlisberger has been vocal about getting more help.

31. Falcons: Tim Williams: EDGE/Alabama

-The Falcons take a risk with their first round pick in Alabama’s Tim Williams. To me, he’s the second best pass rusher in the draft, and if he can stay clean then Atlanta has formed an incredible pass rush attack with Williams and Vic Beasley.

32. Patriots: Jarrad Davis: LB/Florida

-Hey, it’s New England making good picks again. Davis is a play-making linebacker who the Patriots will clearly find a way to make productive.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

