Lada Gaga, Jimmy Kimmel Condemn Texas ‘Bathroom Bill’

AUSTIN, Texas (AP/CBSDFW) — Musicians Lada Gaga and Alicia Keys along with Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence are among more than 140 artists and celebrities condemning a Texas “bathroom bill” targeting transgender people.
Britney Spears and late-night host Jimmy Kimmel also signed a letter Tuesday criticizing the Republican-backed efforts as a “denial of basic human dignity.” The bill would require people to use bathrooms that correspond to the sex on their birth certificate.
The letter, released Tuesday, said artists will do “everything within our power to make sure all of our fans, crews, and fellow artists feel safe and welcome, wherever we go.”
“It is up to you whether these bills will become law, and we are watching,” said the letter, signed by musicians including Ariana Grande, Cyndi Lauper and Kesha, as well as actors Amy Poehler, Emma Stone, Ewan McGregor and Julianne Moore.
It’s similar to a North Carolina law that prompted rockers Pearl Jam and Bruce Springsteen to cancel concerts in that state last year.
The Texas bill has yet to receive even a preliminary vote but public pressure is ratcheting up. Last week, the NFL suggested that Texas could be passed over for future Super Bowl sites if the proposal became law.