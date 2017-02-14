Off-Duty Officer Uses Taser On Shoplifting Suspect

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – An off-duty Dallas Police officer got into an altercation with a shoplifting suspect at the Target on Haskell Avenue around 9:15 a.m. Tuesday.
Dallas Police said the suspect “struck the officer in the face multiple times and the officer used a Taser to subdue the suspect.”
The officer was not seriously injured.
Police have not identified the suspect who is in custody.
The incident remains under investigation.
