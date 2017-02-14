Police Investigate Apparent Murder-Suicide At Fort Worth Hotel

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Police are investigating what appears to be a murder-suicide at a Fort Worth Hilton hotel Monday.
Authorities say officers went to the 800 block of Main Street after receiving a call about a deceased person.
When officers arrived at the hotel, they found two deceased people with apparent gunshot wounds on the bed of a hotel room.
Authorities are investigating the case as a murder-suicide.
