American Eagle Jet Hits Deer On Takeoff, Returns To Airport

February 15, 2017 12:48 PM
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say an American Eagle flight struck a deer shortly after taking off from the Charlotte, North Carolina, international airport, forcing it to turn around and abort a flight to Gulfport, Mississippi.

The Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement that the pilot of Flight 5320 declared an emergency shortly before noon Wednesday.

TV stations showed damage to one of the right front wing flaps of the CRJ700 jet, and emergency personnel sprayed foam on the aircraft as a precaution.

No injuries were reported. The 44 passengers aboard the flight deplaned by stairs and were seen boarding buses to return to the terminal.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Beautiful Mind Games (@bmgomg) says:
    February 15, 2017 at 1:04 pm

    Good thing it happened before the plane was in the air…

