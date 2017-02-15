Arlington Police Investigating Fatal Motorcycle Crash

February 15, 2017 8:12 PM
Filed Under: Arlington Police, Fatal Crash, Judy Lynn Drive, Mayfield Road, Motorcycle Accident

ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Arlington police are investigating a fatal accident that killed one motorcyclist Wednesday afternoon.

Police say the motorcyclist collided with a tractor trailer at Mayfield Road and Judy Lynn Drive at around 4:30 p.m.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead the scene.

Authorities are still trying to determine what caused the accident. The motorcyclist’s name has not been released.

