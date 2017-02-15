Arlington Police Investigating Fatal Motorcycle Crash

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Arlington police are investigating a fatal accident that killed one motorcyclist Wednesday afternoon.
Police say the motorcyclist collided with a tractor trailer at Mayfield Road and Judy Lynn Drive at around 4:30 p.m.
The motorcyclist was pronounced dead the scene.
Authorities are still trying to determine what caused the accident. The motorcyclist’s name has not been released.
(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)