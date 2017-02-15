Azle ISD Using Mist Technique To Stop Spread Of Flu

CBS11[1]
CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
TXA21[1]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook IMPORTANT INFORMATION FOR ANTENNA USERS: TXA 21 improved its signal strength to reach more North Texans. Click here [...]
MeTv_212[1]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD_1080[1]
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-634-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North [...]
1053_theFan[1]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with [...]
CBS 11 NEWS @ 10: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 10:00 PM To 10:35 PM

Azle ISD Using Mist Technique To Stop Spread Of Flu

February 15, 2017 10:23 PM By Brittany Jeffers
Filed Under: Azle ISD, E-Mist, Eagle Heights Elementary, Flu, Misting

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

AZLE (CBSDFW.COM) – The Azle Independent School District the first district in the country to use a misting technique aimed at stopping the spread of the flu and keeping students and staff healthier.

Director of District Operations Todd Smith says an e-mist machine was purchased for all 11 campuses in the school district.

The disinfectant will be sprayed in empty classrooms, the bus barn and athletic facilities on a weekly basis to begin.

“This is just another proactive way to keep our students and staff healthy,” said Smith, “We won’t be changing our cleaning policies or the chemicals that we use, it is just another way to administer the disinfectant.”

A school nurse at Eagle Heights Elementary says that this will be advantageous during flu and cold season because it allows areas that were difficult to disinfect to be addressed like blocks and books.

“They can cover everything from the top to bottom and it gets everything that kids might touch or even put in their mouth,” said school nurse Heather Lee.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

More from Brittany Jeffers
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia