Azle ISD Using Mist Technique To Stop Spread Of Flu

AZLE (CBSDFW.COM) – The Azle Independent School District the first district in the country to use a misting technique aimed at stopping the spread of the flu and keeping students and staff healthier.
Director of District Operations Todd Smith says an e-mist machine was purchased for all 11 campuses in the school district.
The disinfectant will be sprayed in empty classrooms, the bus barn and athletic facilities on a weekly basis to begin.
“This is just another proactive way to keep our students and staff healthy,” said Smith, “We won’t be changing our cleaning policies or the chemicals that we use, it is just another way to administer the disinfectant.”
A school nurse at Eagle Heights Elementary says that this will be advantageous during flu and cold season because it allows areas that were difficult to disinfect to be addressed like blocks and books.
“They can cover everything from the top to bottom and it gets everything that kids might touch or even put in their mouth,” said school nurse Heather Lee.
