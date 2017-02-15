Bill Parcells Thinks He Would Vote For Terrell Owens For Hall Of Fame

Ryan Mayer

The exclusion of former wide receiver Terrell Owens from the Pro Football Hall of Fame has generated plenty of news since the announcement of this year’s class a few weeks ago. Since then, multiple former players have come out in support of T.O. getting into Canton. Yesterday, former Cowboys coach and NFL Hall of Famer Bill Parcells added his voice to the discussion.

In an interview on ESPN Radio in Los Angeles, Parcells was asked if he would support Owens going into the Hall. His response courtesy of Pro Football Talk:

“I think I would. I think I would.” … “I had my issues with him a little bit, but that’s not unlike some other players and you just have to deal with those things and make the best of it. Sometimes it’s not comfortable for everybody but you have to make the best of it,” Parcells said.”

Parcells response was a little unenthusiastic but, he acknowledged that despite the headaches that Owens brought with him, he was extremely productive on the field.

“He certainly was highly productive,” Parcells said. “He was highly productive and did some very remarkable things on the field. He also came with some other things that you had to deal with. And sometimes they weren’t always pleasant for some of the places that he was. But that being said, it’s a production business and he did produce at an extremely high level.”

Owens currently sits second all-time in receiving yards, eighth in receptions, and third in receiving touchdowns after a 15-year career split across five teams.