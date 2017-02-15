Investigations Into Russia To Continue After Flynn’s Exit

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. intelligence agencies and Congress will continue to investigate Russia’s involvement in the 2016 presidential election, even after President Donald Trump fired his national security adviser for providing inaccurate accounts of his contacts with the Russian ambassador last year.
Democrats argue that an independent investigation is the best way to get answers about the Trump administration’s ties to Russia.
But Republican leaders continue to refuse to consider this option and say the three congressional investigations underway are enough.
Trump’s national security adviser, Michael Flynn, resigned late Monday. The White House said he misled Vice President Mike Pence about his contacts with the Russian ambassador.
