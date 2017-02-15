Man Gets Life In Prison For Shooting, Critically Injuring Girlfriend

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – A man was sentenced to life in prison Wednesday for shooting and critically injuring his girlfriend in Feb. 2016 in what was described as an attempted murder-suicide.
Donald Graves was found guilty of aggravated assault of a family member almost a year after he shot his girlfriend Debra Ransom and then shot himself at a home in Dalworthington Gardens.
Graves and Ransom were both treated for critical injuries.
During the investigation of the case, police said a 911 call came from the home where Graves shot Ransom, and authorities confirmed Ransom’s daughter was the one who took the 911 call as she was an emergency dispatcher.
