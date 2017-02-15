Man Sentenced For Helping Plan Cartoon Contest Attack To Appeal

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
PHOENIX (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — An Arizona man convicted of helping to plot a 2015 attack at Prophet Muhammad contest in North Texas plans to appeal his guilty verdicts.
Abdul Malik Abdul Kareem said in court papers Monday that he will appeal his convictions.
He was sentenced to 30 years in prison last week for helping plan the attack at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland and providing support to the Islamic State group.
Authorities say Kareem provided the guns that two friends used to open fire outside the event, watched videos depicting violence by jihadists with the two friends and researched travel to the Middle East to join Islamic State fighters.
Kareem testified at trial that he didn’t know his friends were going to attack the contest and didn’t find out about the shooting until after they were killed.
