Officer Hands Driver ‘Baby On Board’ Sign Instead Of Ticket

CBS11[1]
CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
TXA21[1]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook IMPORTANT INFORMATION FOR ANTENNA USERS: TXA 21 improved its signal strength to reach more North Texans. Click here [...]
MeTv_212[1]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD_1080[1]
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-634-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North [...]
1053_theFan[1]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with [...]
CBS 11 NEWS @ 10: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 10:00 PM To 10:35 PM

Officer Hands Driver ‘Baby On Board’ Sign Instead Of Ticket

February 15, 2017 9:47 PM By Andrea Lucia
Filed Under: Baby on Board, Garland police officer, In Vitro, pregnancy, Traffic stop

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

GARLAND (CBS11) – Getting pulled over by police is rarely a good surprise.

But a Garland couple’s traffic stop may be the exception.

Wayne Blackmore says his heart initially sank at the sight of a police car behind him.

“I was nervous. You know, I think everybody gets the sweats and that uneasy feeling,” he said.

He was certain he was about to get a ticket for not having a front license plate.

The timing wasn’t great.

After years of infertility and a recent miscarriage, the Blackmores had recently paid for a second round of IVF, in vitro fertilization.

“We both really wanted a family,” said Blackmore.

The pair even travelled to the Czech Republic for the procedure in order to cut costs.

Now Blackmore thought he’d be paying for a traffic ticket, too.

The officer cut him a break, though.

“Seeing as how I’m not writing you a ticket maybe you can listen to me…” he said.

“I thought, well, I’d just listen to him lecture me,” admits Blackmore.

It took a little while for the message to sink in.

“As a parent, we also have to make sure that we’re a good role model, correct?” the officer told him. “And, seeing as you’re in that boat now, don’t you think it’s important you do the same?”

“Whaaaat???” Blackmore replied.

The officer handed him a “Baby on Board” sign, and when Blackmore turned his head his wife, Michelle, was holding a positive pregnancy test.

“I just knew I wanted to have a cool story to tell,” she said.

Now they both have a good story and soon, someone else to one day share it with.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

More from Andrea Lucia
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia