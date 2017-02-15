Officer Hands Driver ‘Baby On Board’ Sign Instead Of Ticket

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

GARLAND (CBS11) – Getting pulled over by police is rarely a good surprise.

But a Garland couple’s traffic stop may be the exception.

Wayne Blackmore says his heart initially sank at the sight of a police car behind him.

“I was nervous. You know, I think everybody gets the sweats and that uneasy feeling,” he said.

He was certain he was about to get a ticket for not having a front license plate.

The timing wasn’t great.

After years of infertility and a recent miscarriage, the Blackmores had recently paid for a second round of IVF, in vitro fertilization.

“We both really wanted a family,” said Blackmore.

The pair even travelled to the Czech Republic for the procedure in order to cut costs.

Now Blackmore thought he’d be paying for a traffic ticket, too.

The officer cut him a break, though.

“Seeing as how I’m not writing you a ticket maybe you can listen to me…” he said.

“I thought, well, I’d just listen to him lecture me,” admits Blackmore.

It took a little while for the message to sink in.

“As a parent, we also have to make sure that we’re a good role model, correct?” the officer told him. “And, seeing as you’re in that boat now, don’t you think it’s important you do the same?”

“Whaaaat???” Blackmore replied.

The officer handed him a “Baby on Board” sign, and when Blackmore turned his head his wife, Michelle, was holding a positive pregnancy test.

“I just knew I wanted to have a cool story to tell,” she said.

Now they both have a good story and soon, someone else to one day share it with.

