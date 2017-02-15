The Foote Files: One-Hit Wonder Wednesday: “Dynomite”

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
FORT WORTH (CBS11) – In 1975, the disco/dance/R&B genre of American pop music was in full force.
In that same year, an instrumental group named Bazuka put together by New York record producer Tony Camillo had a hit with the song “Dynomite,” hitting #10 on the Billboard Chart, #6 on the U.S. Dance chart, and #11 on the U.S. Disco chart.
The song was inspired by a word used by actor Jimmie Walker on the CBS hit show “Good Times” which ran on the network from 1974-1979 with 133 episodes. Every time “J.J.” (Walker) got excited, he would shout out “Dyn-O-Mite!” Well, that created a hit. But this would be their one-hit wonder. Their next song, “Love Explosion,” only ranked #92 on the American R&B charts. The group had two more songs on the U.K. charts but that would be it.
You don’t hear this song today on over the air “greatest hits stations” but you can hear it on Sirius XM 70’s On 7.
So here it is… Dynomite! So get up outta your chair and dance!