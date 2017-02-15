Victim To Burglars: ‘You’re Going To Get Caught’

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

IRVING (CBS11) – Tied up, beaten and then robbed.

An older couple is piecing their life back together after a group of masked men, armed with guns and tasers, busted through their window as they slept and demanded money early Wednesday morning.

Irving Police said as many as four men could be involved.

On Wednesday night, investigators in Irving said they are working with Dallas Police and comparing notes on a similar crime that could be related.

“Feeling violated and frustrated and wanting to do something about it,” said Pat Wright, 76, who was attacked alongside her 82-year-old husband Eason Wright.

With a group of family members and friends, Wright is beginning to clean up her home.

The window that was shattered Wednesday morning by the crooks is now boarded up and a team is installing a security system through the Irving home.

Pat Wright’s husband was beaten so viciously with a gun by one of the suspects, he remains in the hospital with bleeding in his brain.

“He’s fine, he’s fine,” said Pat Wright, who visited him Wednesday night. “He says he feels a lot better.”

While she is grateful for all of the people who have pitched in to help, Pat Wright said she is not going anywhere and is not afraid.

“Somebody knows who they are. Somebody knows that they’re doing this,” said Pat Wright. “Beware because you’re going to get caught. That’s what I’d tell them. If they show up to my house, we’re ready.”

Anyone who has information or tips surrounding the robbery is asked to contact Irving police at 972.273.1010.

