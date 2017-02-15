Victim To Burglars: ‘You’re Going To Get Caught’

CBS11[1]
CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
TXA21[1]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook IMPORTANT INFORMATION FOR ANTENNA USERS: TXA 21 improved its signal strength to reach more North Texans. Click here [...]
MeTv_212[1]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD_1080[1]
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-634-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North [...]
1053_theFan[1]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with [...]

Victim To Burglars: ‘You’re Going To Get Caught’

February 15, 2017 9:05 PM By Jeff Paul
Filed Under: dallas police, Home Invasion, Irving Police

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

IRVING (CBS11) – Tied up, beaten and then robbed.

An older couple is piecing their life back together after a group of masked men, armed with guns and tasers, busted through their window as they slept and demanded money early Wednesday morning.

Irving Police said as many as four men could be involved.

On Wednesday night, investigators in Irving said they are working with Dallas Police and comparing notes on a similar crime that could be related.

“Feeling violated and frustrated and wanting to do something about it,” said Pat Wright, 76, who was attacked alongside her 82-year-old husband Eason Wright.

With a group of family members and friends, Wright is beginning to clean up her home.

The window that was shattered Wednesday morning by the crooks is now boarded up and a team is installing a security system through the Irving home.

Pat Wright’s husband was beaten so viciously with a gun by one of the suspects, he remains in the hospital with bleeding in his brain.

“He’s fine, he’s fine,” said Pat Wright, who visited him Wednesday night. “He says he feels a lot better.”

While she is grateful for all of the people who have pitched in to help, Pat Wright said she is not going anywhere and is not afraid.

“Somebody knows who they are. Somebody knows that they’re doing this,” said Pat Wright. “Beware because you’re going to get caught. That’s what I’d tell them. If they show up to my house, we’re ready.”

Anyone who has information or tips surrounding the robbery is asked to contact Irving police at 972.273.1010.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

More from Jeff Paul
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia