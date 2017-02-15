Wednesday’s Warriors: Jude Cobler

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBS11) – This week’s Wednesday’s Warriors is about the power to save someone else’s life.

Twelve-year-old Jude Cobler is staring right into the face of Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia.

“It’s been hard, but every day I just keep going,” said Jude. “Don’t really think about the past. Keep going forward.”

Early in Jude’s fight, the chemotherapy wasn’t working. He needed a bone marrow transplant. It turned out his older brother, Joshua, was a perfect match. A rare find for the son of mixed heritage parents: an American father and Filipino mother.

“Unfortunately, the registry has underserved people such as African-Americans, Hispanics. It’s very difficult to find a match,” said Dr. Victor Aquino, a pediatric oncologist.

But Jude got lucky. After a transplant, he’s back to good health and a poster child for beating cancer and the importance of bone marrow transplants.

“We had basically gotten our lives back in order and were were staring to lead a normal life,” said Jude’s dad, Keith Cobler.

And just like that, Jude’s cancer came back.

“It was the worst moment of our life,” said Keith.

Doctors would not use Joshua again for bone marrow. They put their hope in the bone marrow registry. It worked. There was a match for Jude.

“As a cancer patient, you just want to feel normal,” said Jude.

Now, 18 months since his second transplant, he’s getting closer to normal and closer to doing for others at Children’s Health in Dallas.

“I want to help more,” said Jude. ” Just because I’m done here don’t mean I’m not ever coming back.”

