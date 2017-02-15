Woman Sues Howard Stern Over Aired Phone Call To IRS

February 15, 2017 3:40 PM
Filed Under: Howard Stern, IRS, lawsuit, Massachusetts

BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts woman has sued Howard Stern and the federal government after her telephone conversation with an IRS agent was aired on Stern’s show.

Judith Barrigas says she called the IRS in May 2015 for a question about her taxes, and was connected with an agent who was on hold with Stern’s show. Somehow, her 45-minute call could be heard by Stern’s producers.

The lawsuit was filed Tuesday in Boston. Barrigas says that after the conversation was aired, she had difficulty sleeping and eating, sought treatment and has had difficulty finding a job. She alleges invasion of privacy and negligence and seeks unspecified damages.

Stern’s company did not immediately comment. The IRS says it doesn’t comment on pending litigation but takes the confidentiality of taxpayer information very seriously.

