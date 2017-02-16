Day Without Immigrants Movement Closes Some DFW Businesses

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A nationwide protest spread its reach to restaurants and shops throughout the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex Thursday as many employees walked out of work or stayed home.

The movement titled, “A Day Without Immigrants” is aimed at rallying against President Donald Trump’s policies on immigration

For business owners like Amy Cowan of Odd Fellows Restaurant in North Oak Cliff, it was a busy day.

Her staff was forced to cook up and serve – minus five people.

“When I first heard we were going to lose five employees today I was a little sad that they thought I was ‘the man,'” said Cowan.

But as the day wore on, Cowan said the “Day Without Immigrants” protest began to teach her and her team a powerful lesson.

“I think everybody just realized how much we really need everybody here,” said Cowan. “Not just necessarily a body and a position. But the personalities and temperament we have, we have a tight-knit group.”

Other businesses like Cesar’s Tacos, normally open 24 hours a day, remained closed for all of Thursday.

Cowan said she does not hold it against her employees and hopes the movement can evolve.

“I get it. I took a day off to go to Washington to march for what I thought was my right and my daughter’s right and this is their turn,” said Cowan.

Business owners like Cowan said they did not bring in any temporary workers and everyone who protested is welcome back to their job on Friday.

