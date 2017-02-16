Family Seeks Resolution After Teacher Straps Student In Chair With Restraint

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A family in North Texas is still seeking answers a month after a teacher strapped a student to a chair with what was described as a seat belt.

The parents in Cedar Hill said the teacher at Highlands Elementary took discipline way too far.

The school district said the teacher has since resigned from the elementary school, but the parents said the family is still trying to deal with the incident.

“My son came to me and said ‘my teacher put me in a seat belt,'” said one parent, who wanted to remain anonymous. “And I said, ‘a seat belt?’ and he said ‘yeah it was a seat belt.'”

The mother said the teacher had contacted her several days before the incident to schedule a parent meeting, but a day before the meeting took place, her son told her he’d been strapped to his seat with a white restraint.

“Here we sent out child for an education and we don’t know what’s going on throughout the day,” said one parent. “To hear that somebody has taken some kind of action upon themselves to try to discipline him or restrain him… that was just crazy.”

The family put together a letter and contacted the principal and school officials after the incident occurred.

The district responded to the incident in part by saying, “We spoke to the teacher and to all the students in the classroom individually. After completing the interviews, the teacher resigned. We’ve reported the information to Texas Education Agency, Child Protective Services, and the Cedar Hill ISD police.”

The family said the teacher admitted to going online to find a restraint to keep the child in the seat.

“Even now it breaks my heart. It obviously hurt,” said one parent. “He was embarrassed and sad.”

The family said the school officials searched the classrooms, but the restraint was never found.

