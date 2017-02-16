CBS 11 NEWS THIS MORNING: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:30 AM To 7:00 AM

House GOP Batting Around Options For Revamping Health Law

February 16, 2017 5:38 AM
Filed Under: ACA, Affordable Care Act, GOP, Health Insurance, Obamacare, Politics

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (AP) – House GOP leaders are offering rank-and-file lawmakers options for replacing President Barack Obama’s health care law.

Lawmakers, aides and lobbyists say the proposals take a conservative approach dominated by tax breaks and a transition away from today’s Medicaid program.

House Speaker Paul Ryan and other House leaders planned to discuss details of their plans with lawmakers Thursday and gauge their receptiveness.

The briefing comes as the GOP drive to reshape the nation’s health care system has sputtered in Congress.

It also was coming hours before a weeklong recess sends Congress home to energized voters who have recently crammed town hall meetings to complain noisily about GOP efforts to repeal Obama’s statute. Lawmakers are eager to have something to show constituents.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia