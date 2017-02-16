Investigation Underway After House Explodes In Mansfield

CBS11[1]
CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
TXA21[1]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook IMPORTANT INFORMATION FOR ANTENNA USERS: TXA 21 improved its signal strength to reach more North Texans. Click here [...]
MeTv_212[1]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD_1080[1]
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-634-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North [...]
1053_theFan[1]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with [...]

Investigation Underway After House Explodes In Mansfield

February 16, 2017 8:15 PM
Filed Under: fire crews, house explosion, mansfield, Mansfield Fire Marshal, Tarrant County Fire Marshal

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MANSFIELD (CBSDFW.COM) – Investigation is underway after a house exploded and burned to the ground in Mansfield Thursday afternoon.

Fire and police units were called to the 1200 block of South Main after reports of a house explosion.

The family who lived who in the home wasn’t there when it exploded.

According to the family, they were out to lunch and had left the home just minutes before it exploded. About a half an hour, they received a phone call that their house was destroyed.

The family says there were pets at the home when it exploded. One cat did not make it and two dogs are still missing.

Firefighters say the house was engulfed in flames when they arrived, and the most they could do was try to protect neighboring buildings.

The family says they had a work crew trying to fix a propane gas heater, and the crew left and planned to return Monday to finish the job.

Fire investigators have not said the heater was the cause.

The Mansfield Fire Marshal’s Office as well as the Tarrant County Fire Marshal are still actively investigating.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia