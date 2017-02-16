Investigation Underway After House Explodes In Mansfield

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MANSFIELD (CBSDFW.COM) – Investigation is underway after a house exploded and burned to the ground in Mansfield Thursday afternoon.

Fire and police units were called to the 1200 block of South Main after reports of a house explosion.

The family who lived who in the home wasn’t there when it exploded.

According to the family, they were out to lunch and had left the home just minutes before it exploded. About a half an hour, they received a phone call that their house was destroyed.

The family says there were pets at the home when it exploded. One cat did not make it and two dogs are still missing.

Firefighters say the house was engulfed in flames when they arrived, and the most they could do was try to protect neighboring buildings.

The family says they had a work crew trying to fix a propane gas heater, and the crew left and planned to return Monday to finish the job.

Fire investigators have not said the heater was the cause.

The Mansfield Fire Marshal’s Office as well as the Tarrant County Fire Marshal are still actively investigating.

