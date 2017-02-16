KRLD To Do List February 16-20, 2017

Follow KRLD: Facebook | Twitter

On Presidents Day 1989, The Sixth Floor Exhibit, John F. Kennedy and the Memory of a Nation opened. To celebrate its anniversary, the Museum will offer both a special program and promotional offer on Monday, February 20. Get Sixth Floor Museum details here.

Cirque du Soleil is returning to DFW with the new show Kurios – Cabinet of Curiosities on Friday, February 17th. Kurios will premiere under the yellow-and-blue Big Top at Lone Star Park at Grand Prairie. The show will be in North Texas until March 26, 2017. Tickets range from $35 to $175.

Celebrate the centennial of the birth of Ella Fitzgerald at 7:30 p.m. Friday, February 17, at the Allen Public Library. This free tribute to The First Lady in Song will be led by Andrew Griffith and will feature selections sung by Dallas vocalist Leena Conquest.

The largest Maya exhibition in the U.S. is now open at the Perot Museum of Nature and Science. Maya: Hidden Worlds Revealed explores sophisticated architecture and elaborate cultural rituals. From Saturday through Monday at select times, enjoy live “science on the spot” demos, bookworm readings, trivia and drop-in activities such as “boo bubbles” and robotics. The Perot Museum will stay open until 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday and will be open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Presidents’ Day.

Check out the LEGO Americana Roadshow, Feb. 18-March 5, 2017 at Stonebriar Centre. Ten one-of-a-kind models made completely out of LEGO bricks—including the U.S. Capitol Building, White House, Washington Monument, Jefferson Memorial, Lincoln Memorial, Statue of Liberty, Independence Hall and Old North Church—will take over Stonebriar Centre.

See Sting and his 57th and 9th Tour Monday (2/19) at the Verizon

Craig Ferguson is at Winspear Opera House tonight (2/16)

The 2017 Dallas Autorama is at Dallas Market Center Friday through Sunday (2/17-19) Sunday, there will be a Dukes of Hazard Reunion with Catherine Bach and Tom Wopat (Daisy and Luke Duke).

WWE Live Road to Wrestlemania is Friday at the AAC. (2/17)

Joe Nichols is playing Billy Bob’s Friday night. (2/17)

PBR’s Iron Cowboy is Saturday at AT&T Stadium. (2/18) The toughest cowboys go head to head with the best bulls in the world. The rules are simple, ride or go home. I hope my favorite bull, Airtime, will be there.

There will be a Soul Train Dance party at the Texas Theater Saturday night. (2/18)

YES! The Album Series tour is at the Majestic Theater Sunday night. (2/19)

