North Garland HS Administrator Accused Of Touching Student Inappropriately

February 16, 2017 6:33 PM By Robbie Owens
GARLAND (CBSDFW.COM) – Police and school investigations are underway in Garland after a student at North Garland High accuses an administrator of touching her inappropriately.

“It is still very early in the investigation,” said Lt. Pedro Barineau, Garland Police spokesperson. “Detectives still need to speak with the victim, as well as find out if there are any witnesses as well as talk to the administrators at the school.”

According to Garland police, the 17-year-old student, accompanied by her parents, filed a police report regarding the alleged incident Wednesday evening.

The allegation is being investigated as a Class C assault, by contact.

“There is a process,” said Lt. Barineau. “We have to investigate everything and look at any other evidence that helps us… it is process and we do ask for patience.”

In spite of encouragement on social media for other alleged victims to come forward, Garland police officials said only one student has leveled an accusation.

Mida Milligan, Garland school spokesperson today confirmed that the administrator was not on campus today.

Since the accusation is considered a personnel matter, Milligan was unable to provide more details.

“The safety and well-being of our students are priority,” said Milligan. “And we take every allegation seriously.”

Both police and school investigations are just getting underway.

