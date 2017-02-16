This DFW Dentist Comes To You

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

IRVING (CBSDFW.COM) – A first of its kind mobile dental office is rolling through the streets of the DFW Metroplex making it easier for busy professionals to see a dentist.

Dr. Michael Fooshee left his job at another practice and came up with New Avenue Dentistry.

It’s a rolling dental care center on a 48-foot long trailer.

“What we did keep hearing is that people had trouble getting to the dentist,” said Dr. Fooshee.

His idea was to bring the dentist to you.

The way it works is, an employer hires the truck and its services. The mobile dental office, equipped with state-of-the-art technology and a professional staff, then parks outside of the business.

He says employees can go outside and have their teeth worked on in a fraction of the time it would take for a traditional appointment.

Dr. Fooshee said many busy professionals don’t have time to go to the dentist, but ignoring dental need leads to serious issues.

“The people that put stuff off tend to come in with broken teeth, crowns fallen off and actually being in pain,” said Dr. Fooshee.

