Anyone Can Race In Addison ‘Drone Wars’ Competition

February 17, 2017 6:51 AM By Jennifer Lindgren
ADDISON (CBSDFW.COM) – The Cavanaugh Flight Museum in Addison is home to some historic war planes dating back to World War I. But futuristic machines will take flight this weekend for a race course through the air. It is time for the fourth annual Drone Wars, giving people a chance to participate in a competition that almost feels like science fiction.

The museum has created an obstacle course inside of a hangar. Drone pilots will have to navigate their machine through these obstacles faster than an opponent. “They’ll be competing head-to-head, going against each other through this obstacle course and it’s a lot of fun,” said Doug Jeanes, the museum’s executive director.

Anybody can take part in the Drone Wars competition. There is no age restriction. In fact, the last two tournaments were won by teenagers. It costs $25 to enter the race. Tickets for those who simply want to watch the event are $10 for adults and $5 for kids. Qualifying rounds begin at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday.

“If people are into drones, maybe that might lead them into an aviation career or something,” Jeanes added. “Anything to get aviation out there and get people involved.”

