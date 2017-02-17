Arlington Officers Accompany Girls To Elementary School Dance

CBS11[1]
CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
TXA21[1]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook IMPORTANT INFORMATION FOR ANTENNA USERS: TXA 21 improved its signal strength to reach more North Texans. Click here [...]
MeTv_212[1]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD_1080[1]
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-634-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North [...]
1053_theFan[1]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with [...]
CBS 11 NEWS @ 6: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 6:00 PM To 6:30 PM

Arlington Officers Accompany Girls To Elementary School Dance

February 17, 2017 5:26 PM
Filed Under: Arlington Police, Daddy-Daughter Dance, Father Figure, Hale Elementary, Sgt. Kyrus Branch

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – A group of Arlington officers are leaving behind the uniform for a night and putting on a suit as they get ready to accompany a group of girls to an elementary school’s Daddy-Daughter dance.

Hale Elementary in Arlington has held a Daddy-Daughter dance before, but never with a dozen officers stepping in and taking the role of “dad.”

The officers volunteered to attend the dance after finding out some of the girls didn’t have fathers or male role models in their lives.

“A lot of times we have moms who are here volunteering,” said principal Claudia Morales Herrera. “Out goal is to have dads become engaged in their child’s education.”

Sgt. Kyrus Branch admits he’s a little nervous to dust off his dancing shoes.

“I am absolutely nervous. I cannot dance,” said Sgt. Branch. “One of the prerequisites is that we have to dance with the kids. I’m looking forward to it.”

Sgt. Branch’s partner, 11-year-old Lamya Bolden, said her father doesn’t live in the area and couldn’t attend the dance.

Lamya exclaimed “of course!” when Sgt. Branch asked her if he could take her to the dance.

Sgt. Branch’s fellow officers found out about the dance and signed up. He said the dance is personal to him.

“I grew up in a single-parent household as well. So it’s two-fold,” said Sgt. Branch. “It’ll leave a positive impact on me… a lot of officers are so delighted to be doing this.”

With the school’s cafeteria turning into a dance floor, the officers hope to make a night to remember for the girls.

“It just shows that fathers care,” said Sgt. Branch. “Hopefully it’ll leave a positive impact for a lifetime.”

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia