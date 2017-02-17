Arlington Officers Accompany Girls To Elementary School Dance

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – A group of Arlington officers are leaving behind the uniform for a night and putting on a suit as they get ready to accompany a group of girls to an elementary school’s Daddy-Daughter dance.

Hale Elementary in Arlington has held a Daddy-Daughter dance before, but never with a dozen officers stepping in and taking the role of “dad.”

The officers volunteered to attend the dance after finding out some of the girls didn’t have fathers or male role models in their lives.

“A lot of times we have moms who are here volunteering,” said principal Claudia Morales Herrera. “Out goal is to have dads become engaged in their child’s education.”

Sgt. Kyrus Branch admits he’s a little nervous to dust off his dancing shoes.

“I am absolutely nervous. I cannot dance,” said Sgt. Branch. “One of the prerequisites is that we have to dance with the kids. I’m looking forward to it.”

Sgt. Branch’s partner, 11-year-old Lamya Bolden, said her father doesn’t live in the area and couldn’t attend the dance.

Lamya exclaimed “of course!” when Sgt. Branch asked her if he could take her to the dance.

Sgt. Branch’s fellow officers found out about the dance and signed up. He said the dance is personal to him.

“I grew up in a single-parent household as well. So it’s two-fold,” said Sgt. Branch. “It’ll leave a positive impact on me… a lot of officers are so delighted to be doing this.”

With the school’s cafeteria turning into a dance floor, the officers hope to make a night to remember for the girls.

“It just shows that fathers care,” said Sgt. Branch. “Hopefully it’ll leave a positive impact for a lifetime.”

