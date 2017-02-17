New Legislation Looks To Help First Responders With PTSD

February 17, 2017 10:17 PM
(CBSDFW.COM) – A bill filed by a Texas representative looks to help first responders who suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder receive workers’ compensation.

Retired Garland police officer Clint McNear backs the new legislation filed by Texas representative John Wray

McNear, who is also a representative for the Texas Municipal Police Association, said there are some cases over the course of his law enforcement career that still haunt him.

“It’s been over 20 years and I still close my eyes and smell the chlorine,” said McNear. “One of my first calls was pulling a drowned child out of a swimming pool.”

A bulletproof vest can’t protect first responders from what they see and endure during traumatic calls.

“Protecting the mental health of out men and women in uniform is as critical to guaranteeing their safety and ability to do their jobs as protecting their physical health,” said Rep. Wray.

Often times PTSD goes unreported because first responders fear they will lose their jobs according to Rep. Wray.

The House bill aims to remove that fear.

