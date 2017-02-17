CBS11[1]
KRLD 'Your Hometown' Tour Live Today From Norma's Cafe In Oak Cliff: Your Hometown Stories | Listen Live

Oak Cliff’s Bishop Arts District

February 17, 2017 7:00 AM By Matt Thomas
Filed Under: Bishop Arts District, krld, Oak Cliff, The Laughing Willow, Your Hometown

Follow KRLD: Facebook | Twitter

OAK CLIFF (1080 KRLD) — Even in the middle of our interview, Melody Ginn of The Laughing Willow takes the time to greet customers walking into the larger space they occupied for a little over a year now.

Like so many other retailers along Davis and, Bishop and the other side streets, their space has evolved. Now, the women’s clothing store has a bigger space with an old school hopscotch for shoppers with kids and events that drive business, just one of the things that make the area unique. It’s a word used by a lot of the retailers and eateries, like family owned scratch bakery and eatery Cretia’s near Davis and Zang.

Like everyone who’s opened in recent years, they have a story about what drew them to the Bishop Arts District. Vanessa Weaver says the great thing about operating a business in the district is the friendly atmosphere and how everyone who does business in the area works together. Nick Metzger with Spinster Records down the street says they have to help each other.

From Tattoo shops to gourmet dog food stores, Bishop Arts has it all, and Metzger says that’s because the people who shop here appreciate it all, like the records they sell. Book stores are going out in the suburbs, but here, they’re going strong, and so are all the eclectic art and mid-century modern furniture stores.

Again, a shopping and dining experience unlike any other in North Texas.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

