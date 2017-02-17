CBS11[1]
CBS 11 NEWS @ 6: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 6:00 PM To 6:30 PM

Police Search Campuses After Gun Magazine Found On School Bus

February 17, 2017 6:05 PM By Gabriel Roxas
Filed Under: Arlington Police, gun magazine, Mansfield ISD, school bus, social media, Timberview High School

ARLINGTON (CBS11) – A gun magazine found on a school bus Friday morning caused a panic for some parent after receiving worried text messages from their kids.

Mansfield ISD told CBS11 a student originally found the magazine on the ground on the way to the bus, then hid it between a bus seat before another student found it.

But before any of that could get cleared up, parents and students didn’t know what to think.

Students didn’t know what was happening when teachers held them in their first period classes for about 45 minutes after the bell before releasing them to their second period classes.

“Everybody was just like, ‘oh my God, oh my God, somebody brought a gun,’ and I was just like, ‘shut up, like this is rumors’,” Timberview High School freshman Keand’re Shaw said.

Mansfield ISD insists schools never actually went into lockdown while district police searched for a gun. But while they waited, students like freshman Sean Kelley tried to see past misinformation on social media and called his mom.

“My mom said that there were like cops roaming around the area looking for stuff, and that we were just going to be in there, and only the district knows what’s going on,” Kelley said.

The district later sent an email to parents explaining that they needed to question students at multiple campuses while police searched. No gun was ever found.

“It’s kind of crazy thinking there could be something like that happening,” Kelley said, “I’m really glad to have it all over.”

The school district tells us the parents of the student who hid the magazine have been notified. The district has also contacted Arlington Police about the case.

