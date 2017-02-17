CBS11[1]
KRLD 'Your Hometown' Tour Live Today From Norma's Cafe In Oak Cliff: Your Hometown Stories | Listen Live

Spinster Records Celebrates The Culture Of Oak Cliff

February 17, 2017 9:16 AM By J.D. Ryan
Filed Under: B.W. Stevenson and Ray Wylie Hubbard, Edie Brickell, JD Ryan, krld, Oak Cliff, Stevie Ray Vaughn

Edie Brickell, Stevie Ray Vaughn, B.W. Stevenson and Ray Wylie Hubbard are just a few of artists that have called Oak Cliff home over the years. So it seems only appropriate that a record store right in the heart of it all celebrates that culture.

“We call it a vinyl record music lifestyle store. We really love local and the history of Oak Cliff artists and Texas artists” said owner of Spinster Records David Grover.

Spinster Records

Spinster Records

Since it’s opening in 2014, Spinster Records has become known for cool vinyl, hot live shows and more.

“We’ll have music panels, we’ll have live events.  We sell vinyl records, new and used and we also sell turntables, speakers and a little bit of fashion” David added.

The employees at Spinster Records are as interested in talking to the customers as they are helping you find what you need.

“I’m born and raised in Oak Cliff.  My parents moved here from Mexico, so I’m first generation here.  I love Oak Cliff, it’s just very family oriented” said employee Aileen Herrera.

Spinster Records

Spinster Records

It doesn’t take long to feel the cool and very special vibe in Oak Cliff and especially Spinster Records.

“When you cross the Trinity, for some reason, your blood pressure comes down.  It’s more of a community feeling here, that’s what makes it really special” David remarked.

JD Ryan is spinning round in Oak Cliff at Spinster Records…in Your Hometown!

Details: Spinster Records 

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

