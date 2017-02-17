Spinster Records Celebrates The Culture Of Oak Cliff

Follow KRLD: Facebook | Twitter

Edie Brickell, Stevie Ray Vaughn, B.W. Stevenson and Ray Wylie Hubbard are just a few of artists that have called Oak Cliff home over the years. So it seems only appropriate that a record store right in the heart of it all celebrates that culture.

“We call it a vinyl record music lifestyle store. We really love local and the history of Oak Cliff artists and Texas artists” said owner of Spinster Records David Grover.

Since it’s opening in 2014, Spinster Records has become known for cool vinyl, hot live shows and more.

“We’ll have music panels, we’ll have live events. We sell vinyl records, new and used and we also sell turntables, speakers and a little bit of fashion” David added.

The employees at Spinster Records are as interested in talking to the customers as they are helping you find what you need.

“I’m born and raised in Oak Cliff. My parents moved here from Mexico, so I’m first generation here. I love Oak Cliff, it’s just very family oriented” said employee Aileen Herrera.

It doesn’t take long to feel the cool and very special vibe in Oak Cliff and especially Spinster Records.

“When you cross the Trinity, for some reason, your blood pressure comes down. It’s more of a community feeling here, that’s what makes it really special” David remarked.

JD Ryan is spinning round in Oak Cliff at Spinster Records…in Your Hometown!

Details: Spinster Records

