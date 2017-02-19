Arlington Police Investigating Fatal Rollover Crash

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Arlington police are investigating a fatal rollover crash that killed one driver early Sunday morning.
Officers responded to an overturned vehicle in the 4000 block of West Green Oaks Boulevard at around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.
Investigators say the car was traveling southbound on W. Green Oaks Blvd. and struck the center median.
The impact caused the car to roll onto its roof and crossover into the northbound lanes of traffic according to investigators.
The driver, who was the only person in the car, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say he was in his mid-20’s.
Detectives have not ruled out the possibility of speeding or alcohol being factors in the deadly crash.
