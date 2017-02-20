13 Dogs Die In Grand Prairie House Fire; Some Rescued

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
GRAND PRAIRIE (CBSDFW.COM) – Thirteen dogs and an unknown number of cats and birds were killed in a house fire in North Grand Prairie Monday night.
It happened in the 500 block of Northeast 4th Street.
According to Grand Prairie’s Fire Command Chief, a neighbor went into the burning home to rescue a friend but the fire department had already gotten the resident out.
The friend suffered a few burns and saved some of the pets.
No word on a cause of the fire.
(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)