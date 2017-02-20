Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
According to most recent reports, almost 20,000 Texans are homeless and many more are a paycheck away from finding themselves homeless.
The Bridge Homeless Recovery Center is a multi-service campus, open 24 hours daily, offering basic needs services, along with access to healthcare, income alternatives and long-term housing in an effort to reduce homelessness in Dallas.
The Dallas Furniture Bank identifies people in need and helps them to acquire basic household furnishings in their transition out of homelessness.
Rainbow Days provides support groups, drug-free alternative activities and life-enrichment services to homeless children and families living in emergency, transitional and domestic violence shelters.