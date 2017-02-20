Jury Selection In John Wiley Price Corruption Trial Begins Tuesday

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBS11) – Dallas County Commissioner John Wiley Price hasn’t lost an election in 30 years. Southern Dallas County voters from District 3 reelected him last year, despite a federal criminal indictment.

Starting Tuesday, the case against Price, three years in the making, will be presented in a federal courtroom.

Price was indicted on 11 counts of conspiracy, bribery and mail fraud.

He’s accused of using his public office to illegally receive bribes.

Political consultant Kathy Nealy is also charged. The indictment alleges Nealy funneled over $900,000 in cars, cash and real estate to Price over a ten-year period.

Nealy often represented vendors wishing to gain service contracts with Dallas County.

Prosecutors contend Price partnered with Nealy to provide vendors inside information.

Price’s assistant Dapheny Fain is also accused in the indictment.

Price has said he is not guilty of any of the 11 charges against him.

The trial is expected to last four to five months.

